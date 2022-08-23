Here's where Columbus City Schools students can get free meals during strike

Some families depend on the meals that the district provides for students, but with teachers on strike, parents are wondering where their kids can still get food.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students with Columbus City Schools will begin remote learning on Wednesday as teachers and the district continue to fight over a new contract.

Here's where students can get free meals:

Grab-and-go-meal sites

The school district is providing free breakfast and lunch to all students and there are dozens of locations where students can get food.

Twenty-five designated school sites will have grab-and-go meals. The sites, which can be found here, will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, students can pick up lunch and the following day's breakfast at the sites until further notice.

Student Support Centers

The city designated nine community centers across Columbus as a safe place where students can learn remotely. Breakfast and lunch will also be served at those centers.

Meals will also be available at participating YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department sites. You can find a full list here.

The city said no child will be turned away from a recreation center regardless of how many children show up.

Free Mobile Produce Markets