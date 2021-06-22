What’s next after Vax-A-Million? DeWine, businesses consider future incentives

Governor Mike DeWine and health leaders are looking at other opportunities to encourage more Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The last Vax-a-Million winners will be announced Wednesday night.

After that, Ohio is still running behind president Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

What happens after the lottery?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sticking to his stance on Vax-a-Million’s success and said the summer “looks good,” and the state is “moving forward.”

However, he said there are still some concerns.

“There are some counties that are really low in vaccination rate,” DeWine said. “What happens when we’re inside more? We worry about outbreaks.”

How else will vaccination sites get people to get their shot?

When asked if there will be any future incentives, the governor simply said, “maybe” at a press conference Wednesday morning.

.@GovMikeDeWine says he’s happy about the success of Vax-a-Million, but “we’re not through this.” When asked if there are any more incentives coming, he says “maybe.” More on this and what’s next after Vax-A-Million to come this evening on @10TV. pic.twitter.com/9X85kzjPcG — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) June 23, 2021

Columbus Public Health is looking at its options.

“We are exploring ways we can encourage more people to get the vaccine, including incentives,” said Kelli Newman, director of public affairs and communications at Columbus Public Health.

For now, many organizations are using proximity as an incentive, bringing vaccines closer to libraries or churches.

June 26, 2021 is the last day for the drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Celeste Center. COVID-19 vaccines will still be available at Columbus Public Health and at community clinics. Learn more at https://t.co/lg1srdD40E. pic.twitter.com/WA0cafgk5J — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) June 23, 2021

Delaware County is even bringing vaccines to people that can’t leave their home.

Kroger has their own million-dollar drawings plus 50 drawings for free groceries for a year.

CVS has their #OneStepCloser sweepstakes with more than 20 grand prizes.

DoorDash is partnering with Giant Eagle and Kroger to give people $25 to use on their app if they get the COVID-19 vaccine at their stores.

"Our Kroger Health practitioners have administered more than five million vaccinations, but we know there’s still much more work to be done," said Kroger Health's Chief Medical Officer Marc Watkins. "DoorDash’s Community Credits program will help increase vaccine access in communities that most need it. As the country continues to reopen, it’s more important than ever that we encourage people to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Nextdoor is launching a tool where you can plug in your zip code, and a map will show you a list of pharmacies that carry the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with @Albertsons and @Moderna_tx, we’re introducing the Nextdoor COVID-19 Vaccine Map to help neighbors locate nearby pharmacies, schedule an appointment, and learn more about the vaccines with educational information from the @CDCgov. https://t.co/C0euzB8jT1 — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) June 22, 2021

Leaders across the state and the nation are hoping any one of these incentives will get shots in arms sooner rather than later, especially with the new, more contagious Delta variant.

“We’re not through this,” said DeWine. “We just have to do everything we can to make the vaccine available for any Ohioan who wants it.”

If you’re looking for a convenient way to get your shot, OhioHealth and Easton Town Center are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Easton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.