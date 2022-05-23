What's behind the teacher shortage? Central Ohio teacher weighs in

Columbus City Schools reported 222 open teacher positions. Hilliard City Schools and Olentangy Local Schools both reported no openings at the end of May.

GAHANNA, Ohio — School districts in central Ohio are preparing for another year as a teacher shortage continues to leave vacancies.

Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said the shortage started to show about 10 years ago and has only become more pronounced during the pandemic.

“I think this is one of the times it’s worse than it’s ever been,” Gardner said.

10TV reached out to schools in central Ohio to find out how many open teacher positions each district has. Among the few that responded, Columbus City Schools reported 222 open teacher positions. Hilliard City Schools and Olentangy Local Schools both reported no openings at the end of May.

The amount of teaching position openings can change as some retire and contracts for teachers are typically renewed in July.

Gardner said there could be several reasons districts are dealing with a shortage.

“We’ll get different answers from educators as to respect levels, pay levels or curriculum issues or a variety of things… I believe it’s one of the most important occupations in terms of building the future.”

Robyn Hilderbrand teaches the Teaching Professions program at the Eastland Fairfield Career Center satellite branch in Gahanna.

“The last two years has been really hard for teachers. The pandemic really made our jobs change completely, we are people that love people, that’s what I saw about teachers. We love being with kids and we love being with people and teaching to a screen was really challenging for the last couple of years,” Hilderbrand said.

“I think there’s a lot of people leaving the profession looking at other options when they lost those connections with kids.”

Hilderbrand also mentioned retirements and pay rates in some states being lower as other reasons there may not be as many teachers as there once was. She’s hoping to change that through her Teaching Professions program, helping high schoolers realize what it means to go into the teaching profession.