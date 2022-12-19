What you need to know about generators and back up batteries for your winter emergency plan

The good news is, generators are in good supply, right now.



Jay Amstutz at Ohio Power Tool anticipates things will pick up at the shop after the first major winter storm.



“What happens before we have big weather events is like nobody does anything ahead of time and then power goes out everybody freaks out then they call us or after that they've had a problem they'll come in and say for the next time I'm going to be ready,” he said. “But nobody ever plans ahead of time.



He said you don't need to have a full generator, battery packs have become more popular.



Some devices are powered with batteries you may already have for power tools.



He said they work to power your refrigerator... or a TV... or a furnace.