What to watch out for as vaccine passports begin to circulate

As states and countries continue to reopen, proof of vaccinations may become more common. Vaccine passports - or digital records of someone's vaccination status - may be required in some situations.

“I think that we will see that a lot of times these passports will be used for travel, or as events and sports start happening,” said Jessica Kapcar, the communications manager for Central Ohio Better Business Bureau. “That's when we will start seeing some of these scams happening.”



With new technologies emerging, be on alert for new scams. The BBB says they haven't seen these sorts of scams in Ohio yet, but other states have been.

Kapcar recommends reaching out to the company asking what their policies are.

“If you are contacted by someone and they are saying, ‘Hey, download this app,’ doing your research, making sure it is a legitimate app. That is just another way that phishing apps can happen,” said Kapcar.’

Central Ohio BBB says the federal government will never call, text or contact you over social media and if someone does it should be a red flag.

Attorney General Dave Yost says do your best to learn more about the person or company.

“When you are looking at something particularly online and spending some money on it, make sure you look at what other users have to say, what the reviews look like. Check them out with the Better Business Bureau. You can also go online at my office’s website and look up whether the person has been in trouble before.”

10TV sat down with Attorney General Yost to talk about how Ohioans can use the AG’s office to get money back, help resolve disputes and take people or businesses to court.

“That’s why our consumer protection section is here, to try and make things right,” said Yost.