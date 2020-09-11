10TV News at 6PM: What parents can do to limit stress during the pandemic

All this week on 10TV examines the ways COVID has changed our lives from parenting to philanthropy and even shopping.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Life during the pandemic has taken a toll on people, both physically and mentally.

“There are days where it’s just overwhelming, exhausting,” one local parent told 10TV's Stephanie Stanavich.

Many parents say they are feeling stressed as they juggle their own work while helping guide their children through remote learning and other changes.

To have a full tank, parents and health professionals agree: self-care is very important.

Therapist Roy Bobbitt, who owns his own counseling practice in Dublin, has created the four C’s for getting through these unusual times.