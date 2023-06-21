What it's like to be the parent of a transgender kid; resources they wish everyone had

In the midst of a youth mental health crisis, parents tell 10TV it's more important than ever to protect the right to healthcare.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the midst of a youth mental health crisis, parents tell 10TV it's more important than ever to protect the right to healthcare, a right that some parents feel is being stripped away by lawmakers.

"It's exhausting fighting for yourself. And it's exhausting fighting for basic human rights like health care, and dignity, respect," said Jeanne Ogden, executive director of Trans Allies of Ohio.

Ogden's journey with gender-affirming care began nearly eight years ago when her daughter, Cam, was 15 years old. She said fear steered her away from getting care for Cam.

"The information I found scared me, it told me she was going to harm herself, change her body, and regret it when she was older. And so, we decided to, you know, push off any exploration of that with her, we were afraid to take her to a gender clinic," Ogden said.

She says she wasn't only afraid of the medical treatment but afraid of how she'd be treated by others.

"We hear that these kids are delusional, or that they're mentally ill," she said.

Looking back, she says none of it was true, adding that cam went on to get care on her own when she turned 20. "I realized how much she had suffered during those intervening years. And she did she's a bright kid, but she struggled," she said.

Now Ogden spends her days advocating for resources for other transgender youth.

"I know now that gender clinics, you know, most of the kids that go to a gender clinic do not receive any kind of medical care. I know that anything like puberty blockers, or hormones are never given to kids until they hit puberty," she said. "I know that they do thorough testing. They do a multidisciplinary evaluation of children. And I was afraid that that was not the case. So, there's a lot of misinformation out there. And we're trying to correct that."

In central Ohio, there are many places to go to get information including:

Emergency Phone Numbers

• 911 if an emergency

• National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255