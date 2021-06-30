What does Bill Cosby’s release mean for sexual assault survivors?

Bill Cosby was accused by 60 women. One Ohio advocate for sexual violence victims says “this is just a low blow.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says Cosby never should have been charged in the first place because a former district attorney made a deal with Cosby. That deal was that in exchange for testimony in a civil case, he could not face criminal charges.

Cosby was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and always vowed to serve his whole sentence rather than admit guilt or remorse. Sixty women came forward with claims against him. But, what does this say to sexual assault survivors about speaking up?

“This is just a low blow once again to survivors, to the movement in itself. Sexual assault continues to be one of the most under reported crimes in the United States because it is attached with shame, guilt, and victim blaming,” said Rosa Beltré, Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence (OAESV).

OAESV says coming forward is already not easy; they say some people won't believe you, some will question what you were wearing, and some might ask what favors you received in return.

“Not every survivor seeks for justice within the legal system because of failures like this,” said Beltré.

So how rare is this? Ric Simmons, a law professor at OSU, says very.

“This is extraordinary because the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said you can't even retry this case, this case is over and done and he's free to go with no charges,” said Simmons.

Simmons says sexual violence cases are tried differently now than they were ten years ago. He says prosecutors wouldn't take the cases because it would be difficult to convince a jury.

“Recently there's been a change in society and therefore in the legal world to where people are more likely to believe women who say they've been victims of assault and therefore prosecutors are more likely to take these cases on and win these cases when they happen,” he said.