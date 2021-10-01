Wexner Medical Center giving out $15 million worth of bonuses to employees

Any employee who is eligible will receive the bonus in November.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As a thank you for their hard work serving patients during the pandemic, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is giving out $1,000 bonuses to their employees.

The bonuses will go to the more than 15,000 employees, equaling over $15 million dollars.

“None of the lifesaving care we provide at Ohio State happens without our excellent staff and their commitment to serving our patients and our community. We recognize the pandemic has left many of our clinicians and support staff feeling worn out, frustrated and anxious. Yet, through these difficult times, our colleagues continually embody the best of what it means to be a Buckeye, and it is our privilege to work with this team every day,” said Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Andrew Thomas.

The bonuses will go to anyone who has been with the medical center since April 2021, excluding leadership roles, faculty, physicians, temporary employees and students.

“The past 18 months have been enormously challenging – for the organization and the dedicated staff who have shown grace and strength every day. We sincerely thank you for being excellent team members, care providers, researchers and educators,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Larmore.