Westland High School closed Wednesday due to a "potential safety issue"

The South-Western City Schools District says Westland High school is closed on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a "potential safety issue."
The district says they received information early Wednesday morning from law enforcement about a potential issue at the high school.
The closure today allows the district to meet with law enforcement to develop a plan to ensure safety in the future.
The full letter sent to parents reads:
"Early this morning we received information from law enforcement about a potential safety issue at Westland High School today. Due to the timing of the information, we have decided to close Westland High School today, Wednesday, April 7, out of an abundance of caution and to give us time to meet with law enforcement officials to develop a plan to ensure safety moving forward. We will continue to communicate with students and families as we get more information. There will be no shuttle transportation today from WHS to SWCA. Students who are unable to drive themselves will have an excused absence."
10TV has reached out to law enforcement for more information on this incident.