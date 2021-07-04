Westland High School closed Wednesday due to a "potential safety issue"

"Early this morning we received information from law enforcement about a potential safety issue at Westland High School today. Due to the timing of the information, we have decided to close Westland High School today, Wednesday, April 7, out of an abundance of caution and to give us time to meet with law enforcement officials to develop a plan to ensure safety moving forward. We will continue to communicate with students and families as we get more information. There will be no shuttle transportation today from WHS to SWCA. Students who are unable to drive themselves will have an excused absence."