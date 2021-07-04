Sheriff deputies increase presence at Westland High School after threat against 2 students

The sheriff's office said in a tweet Thursday that deputies will "remain vigilant" to ensure students and staff at the high school are safe.

A threat against two students prompted Wednesday's closure at Westland High School and deputies have an increased and "highly visible presence" at the school Thursday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

South-Western City Schools said classes were canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after the district received information early that morning from law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet Thursday that deputies will "remain vigilant" to ensure students and staff at the high school are safe.

Authorities have not released any other details regarding the threat against the students.