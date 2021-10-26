Westerville schools adjust schedules Tuesday after large number of bus drivers call off

The schedule changes are due to a high number of transportation absences, according to a district spokesperson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Start and end times will be adjusted at some Westerville schools on Tuesday in order to accommodate a shortage of bus drivers.

Westerville City Schools posted to social media early Tuesday morning that all high schools will be on one-hour early release and all middle school students will be on 30-minute release.

URGENT: All high schools on 1 hr. early release; all HS students will follow early release schedule Tues., Oct. 26. Also, all middle school students will be on a 30 minute early release Tues., Oct. 26. — Westerville Schools (@WCSOH) October 26, 2021

Additionally, Alcott Elementary School is delayed one hour, the district said in a tweet. That includes bus pickup times.

URGENT: Alcott ES start time delayed 1 hr. Tues. Oct. 26. Bus pickup time also delayed 1 hr. All staff report to school at normal time, so if your child walks to school, or if you are able to take them to school at the normal start time, staff will be there to care for them. — Westerville Schools (@WCSOH) October 26, 2021

The schedule changes are due to a high number of transportation absences, according to a district spokesperson, who explained that a large amount of bus drivers called off Tuesday.

When this happens, the spokesperson said the district is prepared to rotate start and end times for some schools.

In August, Hilliard, Pickerington and Westerville schools told 10 Investigates they were hiring or seeking additional bus drivers. According to a transportation consultant with the Ohio School Boards Association, roughly nine in 10 school districts are currently experiencing issues related to lack of bus drivers in the state.

In early October, Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said the district currently has 557 active school bus drivers, down from 765 in 2019.

