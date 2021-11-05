Westerville schools adjust schedule for second time in 2 weeks due to bus driver shortage

The district said all high schools will be released one hour early and all middle schools are on 30-minute early release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Westerville City Schools is once again adjusting the schedule at some of its schools Friday in response to a shortage of bus drivers.

In a post to social media, the district said all high schools will be released one hour early and all middle schools are on 30-minute early release.

The schedule change comes as the district continues to deal with a shortage of transportation staff. A spokesperson with Westerville City Schools confirmed the district has plans in place for when a large number of bus drivers call off.

The school district was faced with the same situation just last week, placing all high schools and middle schools on early release and delaying Alcott Elementary by one hour.

“Our employees on a daily basis are stepping up to the plate to keep us in school,” said Randy Snyder, the transportation manager for Westerville City Schools. “Because, ultimately, that's our goal is to keep students in school, we may need to adjust their school day a little bit. But being in school is the number one priority.”