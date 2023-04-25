Westerville Rotary Club meets with Rotary Club in Ukraine to discuss support efforts

Despite being on opposite ends of the world, the two groups put their heads together to figure out how they could help.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — As the war in Ukraine continues overseas, people in central Ohio are doing what they can to connect with those in the war-torn country.

The Westerville Rotary Club met over Zoom this past month with another Rotary club in Rivine, Ukraine.

Despite being on opposite ends of the world, the two groups put their heads together to figure out how they could help those who have somewhat been forgotten over the past year.

"This club has started numerous programs, to help clothe, feed, house [and] even educate and basically give folks from eastern Ukraine assemblence” said Gene Hollins with the Westerville Rotary Club.

Otterbein University professor Megan Chawansky set up the meeting between the two clubs. Chawansky has family from Ukraine and knows people still living in the war-torn country. she says it can be discouraging to think about how "normalized" the violence has become.

“So for me and for others in the organization, we're just trying to do whatever we can to keep Ukraine on people's minds, and know that there's still a lot of need there for people who have been affected by the invasion,” said Chawnsky.

The meeting between the two clubs lasted about an hour, and members are hopeful they can continue to stay connected and support each other in any way they can.

