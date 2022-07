Police said Sariyah Nicole Gibson left her home in the early morning hours of July 5 and has not been seen since.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police is searching for a 14-year-old girl who is reported missing.

Police said Sariyah Nicole Gibson left her home in the early morning hours of July 5.

Gibson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police believe she may be staying with friends in the Groveport area.