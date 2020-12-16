Police say the scammers are using the name's and positions of Westerville police officers.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police have a warning about a new scam.

Westerville police say scammers are impersonating officers by using the names and positions of police officers.

Police say they received a call from someone saying they needed to pay fines by paying for them in gift cards.

The scammers told people they needed to go get the gift cards or they would be arrested. They also said not to tell anyone because of a gag order.

“When someone starts talking about paying a fine in gift cards, they start telling you 'you are under some sort of federal gag order so you can't talk to anyone about it,' just hang up the phone and call your local police department,” said Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler.