Westerville man killed in hit-and-run crash in Franklin Township

A man from Westerville was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Franklin Township.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Scott Lytten was crossing West Broad Street just east of I-270 at around 10:50 p.m. when he was hit by two vehicles.
The sheriff's office said one of the vehicles was dark in color.
A person who was passing by stopped and called 911.
Lytten was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.