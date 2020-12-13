Westerville man killed in hit-and-run crash in Franklin Township

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Scott Lytten was hit by two vehicles while crossing the road.

A man from Westerville was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Franklin Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Scott Lytten was crossing West Broad Street just east of I-270 at around 10:50 p.m. when he was hit by two vehicles.

The sheriff's office said one of the vehicles was dark in color.

A person who was passing by stopped and called 911.

Lytten was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.