Westerville to launch Independence Day fireworks, celebrations on July 3

The Westerville Fireworks Show will begin at 10 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks will be launched from Heritage Park.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — After not having fireworks last year due to the pandemic, the Rotary Club of Westerville Independence Day Celebration is back.

The Westerville Fireworks Show will begin at 10 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks will be launched from Heritage Park towards the Westerville Sports Complex on N. Cleveland Avenue.

Before the fireworks, the festivities will start with a 5K run/walk at the sports complex. A Fun Run for children will follow at 9:15 a.m.

The rotary club is also hosting a free concert with live bands starting at 5 p.m. at the sports complex. The music will last through dusk.

Plans are coming together for in-person Independence Day activities on July 3. Fireworks will be set from a new location this year. We suggest viewing them at the Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave.) https://t.co/iNtG472GFp pic.twitter.com/LeBot6G6PW — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) June 11, 2021

Several food trucks will be on hand to provide food and drinks for guests.