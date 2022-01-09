Westerville community holds memorial honoring mother, son killed in crash

A community gathered to honor a mother and son who died in the Liberty Lane neighborhood, helping to keep their name alive with a memorial.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville community gathered Thursday night to remember a mother and son who were killed in a crash on Liberty Lane.

Westerville police identified 72-year-old Barbara Crown and 41-year-old Dwayne Crown who they say died Tuesday after their vehicle hit a tree in the neighborhood. Police have not yet released a report and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

“We was in a state of shock when she said they were in an accident and neither one made it, and that's just not what you want to hear,” said Barbara’s brother, Lenny Higgins.

Neighbors said when they first heard the loud crash they rushed over with crowbars to try to assist and try to save the lives Barbara and Dwayne.

“It's outstanding and it just shows you their faith and what they think of first,” said Higgins.

The community honored the mother and son through prayer and a carved-out tree stump with their memorial, done by 11-year-old Solene Lerner.

"She done this in her own thought, you know she asked mom and dad for something and she went to work on her own to do this and it was outstanding,” said Higgins.

He and his wife, Karen, said seeing the neighborhood honor two people they didn’t know meant the world and is a great reminder of the power of community.