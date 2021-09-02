1 critical in Franklinton area shooting

Columbus police say officers have responded to the 1200 block of West Town Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday in the Franklinton area.

Columbus police say officers have responded to the 1200 block of West Town Street.

A call about the shooting was received at 5:26 p.m.

The area around West Town and Yale streets is currently blocked off.

Police are questioning five people who may somehow be involved in the incident.

Officials say they received a lot of cooperation from witnesses at the scene when they were trying to find the people believed to have been involved.