Police: 1 fatally shot, 2 stabbed in burglary call near Hilliard

Additional information regarding the situation was not immediately available.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot and two others were stabbed out of a reported burglary call on the city’s west side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Belmore Drive, just west of Hilliard Rome Road, around 4:40 a.m. on a burglary call.

Police found a victim who was shot at the location. The shooting victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m.

Officers found two other victims who were stabbed. One was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The other was taken to Doctors West and is expected to be OK.

Additional information regarding the situation was not immediately available.