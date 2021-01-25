Police: Suspect dies in fiery crash after shooting at several vehicles in west Columbus

The suspect crashed at Phillipi Road and Fisher Road and was pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a suspect is dead after a crash following a spree of shooting at several vehicles on the west side of the city on Monday.

Sgt. James Fuqua said Columbus police received three calls just after 11:30 a.m. about someone firing at vehicles in the parking lot of a Kroger store at 5800 West Broad Street.

At least one vehicle was shot in the parking lot and the suspect then left the area in a red or maroon pickup truck.

At 12:10 p.m., police received a call about someone shooting at cars in the 2200 block of October Ridge Drive.

At 12:25 p.m., Franklin Township officers noticed the suspect's vehicle traveling about 100 MPH in the area of Georgesville Road and running red lights.

Officers pursued the truck and Fuqua said the suspect crashed at Phillipi Road and Fisher Road.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief said the truck caught fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m.