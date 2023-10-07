West Columbus residents express safety concerns over new Greyhound terminal

According to Columbus police reports, there’s been two reports of menacing and one assault in the last two weeks at the Greyhound terminal on North Wilson Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been nearly two weeks since Greyhound launched a new terminal on North Wilson Road, but residents and block watch leaders say they already want it gone.

Multiple concerned residents tell 10TV the new addition is bringing in unwanted chaos.

There’s also been one report of aggravated robbery at a business across the street. There were zero reports for the month of June prior to the terminal opening.

Nearby resident Kathy Anne Wood says the buses are blocking the adjacent streets and there has been more unknown people wandering into the neighborhood, making it an unsafe environment for children.

"We're very apprehensive about the behaviors we've seen so far: camping out on the ground cause there's no place for them to go, scrambling to get out of the weather when it hits because there's some benches outside but there's no access to any kind of a building, there's no real restrooms,” said Wood.

Patsy Mitchell, who just got off the Greyhound bus on Monday says she's concerned there's no bathroom accommodations or crosswalks.

“We're trying to cross the street, there's no crosswalks, there's no signs, nobody for safety for people to cross the street,” Mitchell said. "This place is no good. I have totally lost a lot of respect for this place.”

Nearby resident and block watch leader Zach Whitt says the main concern is the crime.

“For the most part, it's the crime. We've had some violent issues, some robberies, a couple of robberies and things of that nature,” said Whitt.

The following statement was released to 10TV from Mayor Andrew Ginther’s Office:

“Greyhound has put cost savings ahead of public safety, and the city will use every tool at our disposal to hold Greyhound accountable and ensure the neighborhood and passengers remain safe. Mayor Ginther is also committed to LinkUS— a collaboration between COTA, public and private partners, and MORPC for a regional transit plan. Together, we have the opportunity to develop a modern transit system, not just for downtown, but all of Columbus and the region.”

The following statement was released to 10TV from Greyhound: