SWAT, police presence at west Columbus apartment prompts day care lockdown

The Columbus Division of Police says an armed man has been barricading himself inside an apartment in the 500 block of Station Road since 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A day care center on the far west side of Columbus is on lockdown due to a large SWAT and police presence at a nearby apartment complex.

The Cherry Creek KinderCare located about half a mile east of the scene on Fox Ridge Street is on lockdown because of the situation. Part of the apartment complex has been evacuated as well.

Police said the man fired shots in the apartment, but the shots were not directed at anybody.

Police believe no one is in danger, but KinderCare went on lockdown as a precaution.

