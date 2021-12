Roberts Road near International Street is closed in both directions. Police did not have information on what may have caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving three vehicles on the city's west side Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Roberts Road, west of Interstate 270.

Police said one person was taken to Doctors Hospital and the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Roberts Road near International Street is closed in both directions. Police did not have information on what may have caused the crash.