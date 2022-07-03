3 injured in 2-vehicle west Columbus crash

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the crash on North Wilson Road, just south of Interstate 70 around 3:40 p.m. One person is in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured, one in critical condition, after a reported crash involving two cars on the city's west side Sunday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the crash on North Wilson Road, just south of Interstate 70 around 3:40 p.m.

Police said the person who was critically injured was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Another person was taken to Grant and their condition was described as stable.

The third person involved in the crash was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital. Police said their condition is unknown at this time.