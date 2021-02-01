Firefighters rescue woman from Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was rescued from a house fire in Columbus Saturday morning.
Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said firefighters arrived at the home on West 3rd Avenue near Michigan Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Firefighters on the scene told 10TV they rescued a woman by helping her through a top-floor window.
More crews were called to help because firefighters were worried about the fire spreading to a neighboring home.
As of 6:45 a.m., firefighters were still on scene and others had to be called in for relief. Firefighters said the damage inside the home is significant.
Martin said there are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.