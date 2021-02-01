Firefighters rescue woman from Columbus house fire

Firefighters said the damage inside the home is significant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was rescued from a house fire in Columbus Saturday morning.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said firefighters arrived at the home on West 3rd Avenue near Michigan Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene told 10TV they rescued a woman by helping her through a top-floor window.

More crews were called to help because firefighters were worried about the fire spreading to a neighboring home.

As of 6:45 a.m., firefighters were still on scene and others had to be called in for relief. Firefighters said the damage inside the home is significant.

Martin said there are no reported injuries.