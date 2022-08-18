Wendy's newly designed restaurant to open in New Albany

DUBLIN, Ohio — The first Wendy's restaurant with a new global design will open in New Albany in 2023.
The Wendy's Company announced that "Global Next Gen" is designed to enhance customer, crew and digital experiences.
"Global Next Gen enhances the customer experience across ordering channels and streamlines operations for our crew, all while creating better returns for franchisees," Wendy's President and CEO Todd Penegor said.
Beginning this fall, Wendy's said its new traditional restaurant builds will also be updated with a sleek and modern design and next-generation technology to enhance convenience, speed and accuracy.
Global Next Gen will have a delivery pick-up window, dedicated mobile order parking and pick-up area, a new galley-style kitchen design, next-generation technology and optimized infrastructure, according to the company.