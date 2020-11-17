Columbus police investigating infant's death as a homicide

Officers and medics were called around 3:45 a.m. for a medical emergency at a home on Wellshire Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a two-month-old girl in Columbus is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers and medics were called around 3:45 a.m. for a medical emergency at a home on Wellshire Drive, on the far east side near Interstate 70 and State Route 256.

Police dispatchers said the girl, later identified as Christina Ledoux, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the child's sibling, who was in the home, was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.