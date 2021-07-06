'We will continue to fight': Parents of hazing victims find hope in Collin's Law

While signing Collin's Law may be a step in the right direction, the families personally impacted by hazing say their work isn't done.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the swipe of a pen, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Tuesday aimed to put an end to what he and many others have referred to as the “senseless act” of hazing.

It was that senseless act that took the life of Collin Wiant back in 2018. Wiant was just 18 years old when he was found on the floor of the off-campus house of the Sigma Pi fraternity. A coroner later ruled he died from asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Governor Mike DeWine hopes Collin’s Law will hold the people responsible for hazing a little more accountable, so that families don’t have to endure the trauma that Collin’s has.

"Collin was a protector by nature," said Kathleen Wiant, Collin's mother. "I can think of no better way to honor him than a law in his name, designed for the sole purpose of protecting others."

The law brings some peace to more than just Collin’s family. Only four months back, Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz was killed following an alleged hazing ritual at a fraternity party.

"Collin's Law is a step in the right direction, but we are not done. We will continue to fight," said Shari Foltz, Stone's mother.

As part of the law, colleges and universities will be required to report hazing incidents in addition to providing anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

DeWine says he recommends universities take action against hazing, regardless of the outcome -- adding it should not take the death of a student for the matter to be taken seriously.