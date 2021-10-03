‘We need to institutionalize kindness’: local women write children’s book to spark healing conversation

The women worked as clinicians to empower community members within the reformatory to set their course. That is until they lost their contract due to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Annette Dominguez and Candace Paulucci found themselves out of work after 30+ years helping the women inside the Ohio Reformatory for Women, the two wasted no time finding a new way to serve.

“If you know that you were meant to serve, you can find a way to do that,” Dominguez said. “We had to sort of reinvent ourselves but we did and we still get the opportunity to engage with and serve this population that we’ve been committed to all these many years. The need is great and we just had to figure out how to do it differently.”

Both Dominguez and Paulucci worked as clinicians to empower community members within the reformatory to set their course, Dominguez said. That is until they lost their contract due to COVID-19.

That work is what led the women to the realization that there weren’t many books out there that channeled the children of those who are incarcerated, Paulucci said.

From that realization sparked the idea for their book, “How Mommy Found Her Way Home.”

“We knew that Lilly represented every child that we had encountered over the course of the years – the children that we would see coming into the entrance building, going to visit mom; the children that we would see that were there for special events and things; the children that we would see leaving the entrance building, crying and upset because they were having to separate from mom.”

“How Mommy Found Her Way Home” encapsulates the passion both women have for the underserved community, Paulucci explained.

“We hope that this book gets in the hands of people who need it to start those healing conversations about what it looks like and feels like for children and parents that are incarcerated,” she said.

The book’s illustrator, Sheila Luther, was incarcerated for 13 years herself and is one of the “sheroes” Paulucci and Dominguez sought to honor in its story.

The mantra for their effort, Paulucci told 10TV, is “plant hope and grow.”

“We can’t just institutionalize people,” Dominguez said. “We need to start preparing for them in the community and we hope that the book will bring some light on women, their children, the men, their children; families.”