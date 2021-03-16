'We heard gunshots and then we just started running': 911 callers describe shots being fired inside Polaris

For the second time in two weeks, shots were fired inside Polaris Fashion Place.

Columbus police officers and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Sergeant James Fuqua said the incident happened inside the mall on the first level.

Witnesses inside frantically called 911.

”There are shots fired at Polaris Mall. Polaris Mall shots fired,” screamed one woman.

“I gathered my customers and associates and we are in the back,” a store employee explained to dispatchers.

“It was down the food court. I guarantee we heard gunshots and then we just started running,” said another 911 caller.

Fuqua said two groups of younger people got into a confrontation which resulted in at least one person firing shots. One witness said they heard three shots fired.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released any images of possible suspects.