'We didn't know what it was': Patients, workers went into lockdown after shooting at St. Ann's

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — People inside of a Westerville hospital went into lockdown when shots were fired.

It happened Monday around 2:15 p.m. inside the emergency room at Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

A man was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police and hospital security. Westerville police said the suspect, who was at the hospital being treated for a medical issue, had warrants out for domestic violence weapons charges.

No other injuries occurred inside the hospital because of the shooting.

Ned Abernathy told 10TV his wife is a patient at the hospital. He was there when the shooting happened.

"The fire alarm went off and we thought it was a drill. The nurses were running around looking and we didn't know what it was," he said. "When I looked out the window, I counted 13 police cars or firemen out there too and then we knew something was wrong."

Abernathy said they went into lockdown, but at the time, didn't know why.

"We found out on the news before the nurses knew on the floor what was going on," he said.

Mary Ryon was also there. When she learned about the shooting, it scared her.

"I've heard a lot of people say, 'You should feel safe in the hospital. This shouldn't happen here.' It was kind of scary to know you are in the emergency room to get help and someone could be there with a gun."

It's unclear what led to the altercation inside the ER and how the suspect obtained the firearm, police said.

A gun was found at the scene, according to a joint statement from Westerville Police, Columbus Police and Mount Carmel St Ann's