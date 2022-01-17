'We Are Linden' group marches for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Despite the snow, the "We Are Linden" group came out to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Linden community celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

A group marched dozens of blocks to remind everyone this day should be a day to serve others.

“The snow did not stop us, we are going to keep on marching,” said Ralph Carter, founder of “We Are Linden.”

Despite the snow and the cold, members from the community, and from the group stood at the Point of Pride to celebrate and continue the mission of Dr.King.

Carter is the organizer and founder of the group, which focuses on youth and issues facing the east side community.



“We fight to bring unity back in community and neighbor back in neighborhood. This is a great time for everyone to come together,” Carter said.



Carter said Dr. King's message still rings true today, to remember to serve your community.



“Dr. King said two things that stuck with me that everyone can be great because everyone can serve. That's what we say around this community, we can serve. He also said it's always the right time to do right,” Carter said.



Youth, activists, and Columbus Police officers were honored for their work in the linden area this year.

“What Dr. King put forth in bringing and having that dream, thank god he had that dream and bringing us together because we are here together, marching together,” Carter said.