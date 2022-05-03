'We are back': Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes festival crowd

Schwarzenegger seemed excited the event was back in full force after the pandemic led to restrictions the past two years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the crowd at the festival bearing his name at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Saturday night.

He exclaimed to the crowd, "We are back!" after the coronavirus limited the festival in 2020 and led to the cancellation in 2021. The crowd clapped and cheered.

With a smile, Schwarzenegger said he walked around The Arnold Sports Festival and marveled at all the various events taking place.

He noted in 2020, only about 4,000 people were at the event, as spectators were limited to parents and guardians of juveniles participating in the events as well as some weekend events.

The Arnold was one of the first and largest events affected by the pandemic.

The festival was then canceled in 2021 but there was a bodybuilding competition in September.

Schwarzenegger said about 18,000 athletes are taking part in this year's festival.

On Saturday night, referencing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Schwarzenegger noted seeing competitors from both counties in the World's Strongest Man competition.

"We're so happy that you all came out in support of all these athletes and supported us again," Schwarzenegger told the crowd.