x
WBNS to undergo transmitter maintenance, lose signal for some viewers

This will affect the signal for over-the-air, DirecTV and Dish customers.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

OHIO, USA — WBNS will be undergoing maintenance on its transmitter overnight on Friday, Sept. 29. 

We anticipate the outage to last only a couple of hours.

Spectrum customers will not be affected by this outage.

