WBNS to undergo transmitter maintenance, lose signal for some viewers

This will affect the signal for over-the-air, DirecTV and Dish customers.

OHIO, USA — WBNS will be undergoing maintenance on its transmitter overnight on Friday, Sept. 29.

This will affect the signal for over-the-air, DirecTV and Dish customers.

We anticipate the outage to last only a couple of hours.

Spectrum customers will not be affected by this outage.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.