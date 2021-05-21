Ways to stay safe and keep cool ahead of this weekend's heatwave

While enjoying the summer-like weather, it’s important to keep heat and water safety in mind.

HILLIARD, Ohio — With summer-like heat in the forecast, your family may be searching for some nearby water to stay cool.

While most Columbus City pools plan to open the week of June 7, the splash fountains at Hilliard Station Park are already preparing for a busy weekend as families take some refuge from the heat.

According to the Hilliard City Aquatic Supervisor, Anastasia Bradley, the splashpad will be following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She also suggests that parents keep an extra close eye on their kids while in the water.

“Water safety is huge, especially after last year being that we didn’t have a lot of water to play in," said Bradley.

The splash fountains will be open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. through the weekend for families to enjoy. You can find more information here.

According to the CDC, when your body becomes unable to control it’s temperature and overheats, your body temperature can warm up over 100 degrees within 10-15 minutes. At this time, your body will become dehydrated and no longer produce sweat.