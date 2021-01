A witness said they saw her get into a vehicle with two men on the evening of January 13.

The Waverly Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Sixteen-year-old Jacquelyn Bunch is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

A witness said they saw Bunch get into a vehicle with two men on the evening of January 13. The witness was unable to give a description of the vehicle.