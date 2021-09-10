Waverly City Schools closed for cleaning after 39% of district calls off due to COVID

According to the district website, 39% of both students and staff were out Thursday due to COVID-19.

WAVERLY, Ohio — Waverly City Schools will be closed for cleaning Friday due to an increasing number of COVID-19 in the district.

According to the district's website, 39% of both students and staff were out Thursday.

The district will be 100% remote learning September 13 through September 17.

Learning packets will be provided to preschool through fifth-grade students. Sixth through 12th-grade students will have assignments on Google Classroom.

More details on remote learning can be found on the Waverly City School District website.

The district plans to return to in-person learning on September 20. Masks will be mandatory.

___