Watkins Memorial marching band senior says she's appreciative for chance to play despite restrictions

Gov. Mike DeWine has put the matter of COVID-19 directly in the hands of school districts, coaches and students.

Gov. Mike DeWine has put the matter of COVID-19 directly in the hands of school districts, coaches and students.

“Do you feel safe on the field,” 10TV News Reporter Bryant Somerville asked.

“I do,” Avery Strausbaugh said.

Strausbaugh is a senior at Watkins Memorial High School. She plays the cymbals and has been in the marching band since she was a sophomore.

“It’s kind of like my last hoorah because it’s always been something that I’ve loved for such a long time,” she said of her senior year.

The band has been practicing its numbers while practicing mask-wearing and distancing.

“I think we’ve made it clear how serious the issue is so kids aren’t going to waiver in whether or not they follow the rules,” Strausbaugh said.

Another part of Gov. DeWine’s order says no spectators other than family members or someone close to the student participating.

Strausbaugh says it’ll be disheartening not having a student section, but she understands.

Her biggest worry, she admits, is what students do outside of their activity that could possibly create a possible spread.

“I think it’s pretty ‘iffy to put health and safety in the hands of a bunch of high schoolers,” she said. “But as long as admin is doing everything they can to enforce it and be super strict about it, I think that we’ll be OK.”

“We cannot predict the future and we do not know what that looks like, but we do have hope,” Gov. DeWine said.

Hope to keep COVID-19 numbers down. Hope Strausbaugh’s bandmates do their part. Hope to finish her senior year doing what she loves: marching across the field cymbals in hand.