Water line broken along East Broad Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A water service line in east Columbus is being repaired after the line broke Monday morning.

The Columbus Department of Utilities said the 8-inch service line provides water to a parking garage and multiple buildings on the Mount Carmel East campus.

Officials say the hospital itself is not affected.

A spokesperson for the city said the repair work will force eastbound traffic on East Broad Street down to one lane.