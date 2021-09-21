Water main break closes Harlem Road at East Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A water main break has closed the intersection of Harlem Road at East Granville Road in New Albany on Tuesday.
The break was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m., according to New Albany police.
The Columbus Division of Water is at the scene working to make repairs, but police say crews anticipate the road will remain closed until Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the city, some residents in the area may be without water on Tuesday due to the break. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews fix the issue.