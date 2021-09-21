Water main break closes Harlem Road at East Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany

The Columbus Division of Water is at the scene working to make repairs, but police say crews anticipate the road will remain closed until Wednesday.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A water main break has closed the intersection of Harlem Road at East Granville Road in New Albany on Tuesday.

The break was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m., according to New Albany police.

The Columbus Division of Water is at the scene working to make repairs, but police say crews anticipate the road will remain closed until Wednesday.

Watermain break at Harlem Rd and E Dublin-Granville Rd in New Albany, OH. Road is closed to traffic today Tuesday, Sept. 21st. Traffic must find alternative routes through area. Columbus Division of Water is on scene. Residents in area may be without water today. — NewAlbanyOhio (@NewAlbanyOhio) September 21, 2021