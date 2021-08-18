Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic

According to DeWine, cases have increased over 500% just since the Fourth of July week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health held a briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined for the update by a pediatric intensive care specialist and the director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.

During the briefing, Vanderhoff addressed Wednesday's announcement from U.S. health officials to recommend all eligible Americans receive a COVID-19 booster shot 8 months after their final dose of the vaccine.

"Today, U.S. Health and Human Services reaffirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant," said Vanderhoff.

This comes as Ohio hits its highest number of reported cases since February.

Health officials reported an additional 3,235 cases on Tuesday. According to DeWine, cases have increased over 500% just since the Fourth of July week.

"The new delta variant is sweeping across our state taking aim at all those who are unvaccinated,” DeWine said in part.

Statewide, the Ohio Hospital Association reports that one in 13 patients currently hospitalized are being treated for COVID-19. Additionally, one in 7 patients in the ICU is battling COVID-19 in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine urged school districts to require masks during a press conference on Tuesday, citing concerns over a continued surge in the delta variant as children return to the classroom.

Vanderhoff drove home that point, saying the goal is to keep students learning in the classroom five days a week.

"Adopting layered prevention measures in schools now will help ensure that our students can learn in person as much as possible this year, and keep our students participating in extracurricular activities," said Vanderhoff.

Dr. Michael Forbes is a pediatric intensive care specialist at Akron Children's Hospital. While Forbes says the hospital didn't see many cases of pediatric COVID, they did see previously healthy children develop MIS-C, an inflammatory syndrome seen in children connected to COVID-19.

Forbes said the hospital has treated at least 44 children with confirmed cases of MIS-C. According to Forbes, many children who developed MIS-C came from families who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Forbes said the best way for families to protect their children as they head back to school is to "prevent what's preventable."