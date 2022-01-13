Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic in the state

As of last week, Ohio is experiencing its highest number of COVID-related hospital admissions since the start of the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic as President Joe Biden details plans to send military medical personnel to hospitals in six states, including Ohio.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Maj. General John C. Harris, adjunct general with the Ohio National Guard, as well as Daniel Bachman, who serves as director of Emergency Preparedness at The Ohio State University and Jennifer Wall Forrester, associate chief medical officer and infectious disease physician at UC Health.

You can watch Thursday’s briefing in the player below:

Biden detailed the federal government’s efforts to assist overwhelmed hospitals across the country on Thursday.

Beginning next week, 1,000 military medics will begin arriving at hospitals currently struggling with staffing shortages and an influx of COVID-19 patients. That includes the Cleveland Clinic in northeast Ohio.

According to Vanderhoff, Ohio is currently experiencing its highest number of COVID-related hospital admissions since the start of the pandemic.