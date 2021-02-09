WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing updates on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference on Thursday.

Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Bryan Taylor, who serves as the inpatient medical director for Central Ohio Primary Care Hospitalists, as well as Head of Critical Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Hector Wong.

The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Health officials reported more than 7,100 new virus cases on Thursday, though ODH clarified that number included a backlog of more than 1,000 cases due to a reporting issue.

Earlier this week, officials with Nationwide Children’s Hospital warned about a rise in children being hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Monday, five children were in the hospital's ICU being treated for COVID-19.

Health officials have urged those eligible to get vaccinated as more children return to the classroom.