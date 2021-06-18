WATCH: Gov. DeWine discusses vaccine efforts among student athletes ahead of fall sports season

The briefing comes as more and more schools prepare to fully welcome students -- and student athletes -- back in the fall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will discuss COVID-19 vaccinations pertaining to student athletes during a press conference Friday.

The briefing comes as the state continues to ramp up efforts to make sure as many Ohioans as possible have access to the vaccine. In Columbus, City Council members approved a program earlier this week that would pay residents who get vaccinated $100.

Ohio High School Athletic Director Doug Ute is joining DeWine for the briefing, along with the state Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff.

Coaches and athletes from high schools throughout the area are also in attendance.