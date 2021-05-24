Mayor Ginther, Columbus police provide update on deadly shooting at Bicentennial Park

On Saturday night, 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting at Bicentennial Park.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a briefing Monday about the deadly shooting at Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus.

He was joined by Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods and Deputy Chief Tim Becker.

On Saturday night, 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was killed and five people, all under 20 years old, were hurt in the shooting.

Columbus police said it happened during a private party that had been promoted on social media.