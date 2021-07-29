Columbus MS-13 member who committed murder in racketeering conspriacy sentenced to prison

Over the years, racketeering conspiracy charges against gang members have included murder, attempted murder, assault, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

A member of MS-13 from Columbus who committed murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.

Juan Flores-Castro, 32, is the ninth defendant to be convicted and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for committing murder on behalf of the gang.

The others include:

Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera (“Momia”) – sentenced to life in prison without parole

Jose Bonilla-Mejia (“Espia”) – sentenced to life in prison without parole

Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores (“Smokey”) – sentenced to 40 years in prison

Jose Manuel Romero-Parada (“Russo”) – sentenced to 40 years in prison

Jose Salvador Gonzalez-Campos (“Danger”) – sentenced to 40 years in prison

Juan Jose Jimenez-Montufar (“Chele Trece”) – sentenced to 35 years in prison

Jose Daniel Gonzalez-Campos (“Flaco”) – sentenced to 30 years in prison

Jose Mendez-Peraza (“Shadow”) – sentenced to 30 years in prison



The murders include: 1) the December 2006 murder of Jose Mendez, a suspected confidential informant, in Perry County; 2) the November 2008 murder of Ramon Ramos on Lockbourne Road in Columbus; 3) the mid-2015 murder of Carlos Serrano-Ramos, a suspected rival gang member, near Innis Road in Columbus; 4) the November 2015 murder of Wilson Villeda near Innis Road in Columbus; 5) the December 2016 murder of Salvador Martinez-Diaz, a suspected rival gang member, on Melroy Avenue in Columbus; 6) the 2016 murder of Jose Ovillio Ayala-Alas in Virginia; 7) the 2017 murder of 15-year-old Genesis Lizbeth Cornejo-Alvarado, who was believed to have dated a rival gang member, in Texas; and 8) the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Israel Anibal Mejia-Martinez in Indianapolis.



According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Flores-Castro was held responsible for his role in the murders of Villeda and Martinez-Diaz and selling drugs on behalf of the gang.

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged 23 individuals as members and associates of MS-13 in Columbus in February 2018.

In total, 22 defendants have been convicted. Daniel Alexander Diaz-Romero (“Manchas”) remains a fugitive.