DeWine, leaders celebrate progress on new Ohio State research facility

The new facility is slowly taking shape in the university’s Innovation District.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine joined other leaders at Ohio State University on Wednesday to celebrate progress on the Interdisciplinary Research Facility.

The new facility is slowly taking shape in the university’s Innovation District. When it officially opens in June 2023, it will be home to several research disciplines, including biomedical, life sciences, engineering, and more.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined Gov. DeWine for the beam topping ceremony, alongside OSU President Kristina Johnson, President and CEO of JobsOhio JP Nauseef, and the university’s Executive Vice President for Research, Innovation and Knowledge Grace Wang.

Husted spoke about the work that will soon happen at the facility.

University officials have called the new facility “an anchor for Ohio State’s future Innovation District.” The building will cover roughly 305,000 square feet, with two stories being dedicated to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.