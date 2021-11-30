Columbus City Council unveils new criminal record sealing program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council members and other community leaders are announcing a new criminal record sealing program on Tuesday.
Council members Rob Dorans and Shayla Favor are joined for the briefing by Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley. Municipal Court Clerk Lori Tyak and Kyle Strickland, who specializes in race and ethnicity studies with The Ohio State University, are among other participants expected to speak during the briefing.
The program aims to expand work and housing opportunities to residents, according to a release.
You can watch Tuesday’s announcement in the player bellow: